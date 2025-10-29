Watch live: Bucks DA to discuss 63-year-old Carol Ann Dougherty cold case after sending DNA evidence to lab

About one year after sending DNA to a Texas lab in an effort to solve a 63-year-old cold case, officials are planning an announcement related to the murder of 9-year-old Carol Ann Dougherty in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn and Pennsylvania State Police leadership will speak in a news conference at 1 p.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Dougherty's body was found on an evening in late October 1962 in St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church in Bristol Borough. She had been sexually assaulted and was found lying under a stained glass window in the choir loft, "CBS Saturday Morning" reported last year.

The fifth-grader had stopped in the church to say a prayer, as nuns instructed her to do. Newspapers ran photographs of a gurney transporting Dougherty's body down the steps of the church, covered in a white sheet. The news shocked the small town outside Philadelphia and stayed in local memory for generations without answers.

Investigators announced last year that DNA tests would move forward, trying to find a link in the crime scene evidence believed to be from the killer, to relatives of the main suspects in the case.

CBS Saturday Morning identified those suspects as Father Joseph Sabadish, who died in 1999 and had been accused of molestation. He was never charged with connections to Dougherty.

Carol Ann Dougherty (inset) was found dead in St. Mark Catholic Church in Bristol Borough, Pennsylvania in October 1962. CBS News

The other suspect was identified as William Schrader, a transient person who frequented the area around the church at the time and was later convicted of manslaughter in Louisiana. Schrader has also since passed.

After announcing that the DNA tests — conducted by Othram labs in The Woodlands, Texas — were being arranged, Schorn warned that the tests may prove inconclusive.

The Bucks County Courier Times reported that the evidence sat for decades in an attic in a municipal building, suffering from years of temperature changes, and is very degraded. However, DNA testing technology has improved greatly in recent years, leaving a chance that there could be a usable sample.

A different lab in California, Astrea, was able to identify the murdered 4-year-old Carl Bryant, who was found dead in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 1972. Bryant's identity was unknown for over 50 years until Astrea established a DNA profile with what a detective described as roughly "two millimeters of hair."

Dougherty's case gained renewed attention from "The Coldest Murder," a podcast by local sports radio host and Bristol native Mike Missanelli that examined the case over 14 episodes. Missanelli was seven years old at the time of the murder and his uncle, Vincent Faragalli, was the town police chief at the time.

Missanelli told CBS' Dana Jacobson his uncle kept Carol Ann's picture on his bureau — never to forget the case.