Carlos Estévez embraces Philadelphia mentality as he's ready to step into ninth inning role for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dave Dombrowski believed Carlos Estévez was the right fit for the Philadelphia Phillies, knowing Estévez embraced the "Philadelphia mentality" with the bulldog approach he has on the mound.

Already with a bulldog body for a pitcher at 6-foot-6 and 277 pounds, the moniker fits Estévez well. "Philadelphia mentality" is part of the culture the Phillies have installed in their clubhouse since Rob Thomson became manager two summers ago.

Estévez just wants to add to it.

"The way these guys go about business, it doesn't matter what it is," Estévez said upon his arrival to the Phillies on Monday. "We're going to compete and keep attacking. We're going to find a way to stay on top."

Estévez is certainly coming to the Phillies when the bullpen needs some reinforcements. One of the best closers in baseball this season, Estévez has a 2.38 ERA in 34 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts to five walks. Red hot as of late, Estévez has a 0.40 ERA in his last 22 outings, allowing just one earned run in 22.1 innings pitched.

There isn't a defined role in Thomson's bullpen, but it's presumed Estévez will be the closer. He will get the bulk of the ninth inning work in Philadelphia. He'll do whatever the team needs him to do, doesn't matter the role in the bullpen.

"The feeling this team has. 'Let's get after it,'" Estévez said. "Let's keep attacking and let's win games. That really brought to my attention (from afar), and is why I'm here (now)."

"In a group like this, however, I can put a grain of sand to these beautiful beaches these guys built here," he said. "I'm down for whatever, man."

Already making a strong first impression on Thomson, Estévez already fits right in with the vibes of the Phillies clubhouse. There was a renewed energy in the room when Estévez arrived Monday, knowing the Phillies had one of the best closers in baseball in what is already a strong backend of the bullpen.

"I'm excited to see him play," Thomson said. "He seems like a first-class guy. He's gonna get the bulk of the ninth inning. That's how I view it."

Estévez will get to live that "Philadelphia mentality" quickly. The Phillies are in a massive three-game series against the New York Yankees this week, as the team's newest closer will certainly get an opportunity to save a game when given the opportunity.

He's ready to experience the thrill of Citizens Bank Park.

"I'm excited man, really excited," Estévez said. "Every time I came here it was always packed. [The fans] were always getting after it. That's one thing I really like about here."