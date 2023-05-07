Cardo for Cosmo run and walk honors NJ Detective Steven Cosmo

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Hundreds of people are expected to come together in Burlington Township Sunday morning to honor the legacy of a fallen police officer.

The Burlington Township Police Department will be holding the first annual "Cardio for Cosmo" run and walk.

It's being held in memory of Detective Steven Cosmo, who died by suicide a year ago.

This run is being organized to raise awareness about the importance of mental health, particularly in the law enforcement and military communities.

"As tough as this weekend's going to be for both our police department and his family, I think coming together, being here, showing support for him, for them, and for all of us, having us all here in this back parking lot, where he spent a lot of his time, I think it's really meaningful to his family," SRO Christina Bieri, one of the race organizers, said. "It's also really meaningful to us at the police department."

The run will begin Sunday at 8:30 a.m. outside Burlington Township's Police Headquarters at 851 Old York Road.

If you're struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.