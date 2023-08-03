Cardi B will not be charged in Las Vegas microphone-throwing incident, police say

Cardi B will not face charges in connection with a microphone-throwing incident at a recent performance, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Thursday.

A woman allegedly hit by the microphone over the weekend filed a police report following the incident, officials said. She said she was "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage."

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," police said Thursday. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

Video circulating online shows a concertgoer throw a drink at the rapper as she performed "Bodak Yellow." Cardi B responded by throwing her mic.

Prior to the incident, Cardi B was heard asking audience members to splash some water on her.

Cardi B has not directly addressed the incident, though she did retweet a video showing her throwing the mic.

"This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi," the rapper's attorneys said Thursday. "On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."

Cardi B is not the only artist to deal with fans throwing items during concerts. A New Jersey man was due in court Monday after he allegedly threw a cellphone at Bebe Rexha during a show in New York City last month. Also last month, both Harry Styles and Drake were hit by cellphones. Singer Ava Max was slapped in the face on stage in June and country music star Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye after an audience member tossed a bracelet.