Nicolas Malvagna, charged with throwing cellphone at Bebe Rexha during NYC show, due in court

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

N.J. man accused of throwing phone at Bebe Rexha appears in court
N.J. man accused of throwing phone at Bebe Rexha appears in court 00:29

NEW YORK -- Nicolas Malvagna, the New Jersey man accused of throwing a cellphone at Bebe Rexha during a concert in Manhattan, is due in court on Monday. 

Malvagna, 27, was charged with assault and harassment after the incident at Pier 17 on June 18. 

Rexha posted a video and pictures of her injuries, including a bruised eye and a cut that required stitches, after she was hit in the face. 

Malvagna's attorney blamed the incident on a TikTok trend in which people give celebrities their cellphones to take a selfie.

But a witness at the concert said Malvagna thought it would be funny to hit Rexha with the phone. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 12:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

