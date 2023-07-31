Nicolas Malvagna, charged with throwing cellphone at Bebe Rexha during NYC show, due in court

N.J. man accused of throwing phone at Bebe Rexha appears in court

NEW YORK -- Nicolas Malvagna, the New Jersey man accused of throwing a cellphone at Bebe Rexha during a concert in Manhattan, is due in court on Monday.

Malvagna, 27, was charged with assault and harassment after the incident at Pier 17 on June 18.

Rexha posted a video and pictures of her injuries, including a bruised eye and a cut that required stitches, after she was hit in the face.

Malvagna's attorney blamed the incident on a TikTok trend in which people give celebrities their cellphones to take a selfie.

But a witness at the concert said Malvagna thought it would be funny to hit Rexha with the phone.