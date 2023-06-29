Country singer Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face with bracelet while performing

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini briefly paused a concert after she was struck in the face by a bracelet while she was on stage. It was the latest in a string of incidents in which female singers have been attacked or had objects thrown at them during shows.

Ballerini was hit in the face with a bracelet that was thrown from the audience while she was performing in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, video of the incident posted on social media shows.

Ballerini visibly reacts to being struck and pauses her performance before walking off stage, the video shows.

The country star addressed the incident on Instagram, saying she was more scared than hurt and she walked off stage to "calm down."

"Hi. I'm fine. Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that's why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, the band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue. That's all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for us all."

She also addressed the incident in an Instagram post with photos from the show, writing, "ps- i'm fine, let's just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows. ily.)"

Last week, pop star Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer who rushed the stage as she performed.

The singer said on social media she suffered an eye injury and the person who hit her was banned from future performances.

Days earlier, singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone thrown by an audience member during a concert in New York City.

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was taken into custody and later charged with assault for allegedly throwing the phone.