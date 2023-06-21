Singer Ava Max slapped on stage, days after Bebe Rexha was hit with a phone while performing

Singer Ava Max says she is recovering after a fan slapped her while she was performing in Los Angeles just days after Bebe Rexha was attacked on stage.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old pop star was slapped by a concertgoer who rushed the stage as she performed, video of the incident posted on social media shows.

An unidentified man was seen reaching towards the singer as he was being forced off stage by security and striking Max's face. Max reacts to the hit but continues performing, the video shows.

He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️ — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) June 21, 2023

The singer confirmed the attack injured her eye and that the stage rusher was banned from future shows.

"He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye," Max tweeted after the incident. "He's never coming to a show again thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!"

Music executive Scooter Braun posted a photo onto his Instagram stories of Max backstage holding a bottle of beer over her injured eye.

The incident comes just says after singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone by an audience member during a Sunday night concert in New York City.

The singer was performing at Pier 17 when, according to police, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna allegedly threw a cell phone at her. Officers took Malvagna into custody at the scene. He was later charged with assault.

Rexha posted two pictures on Instagram Monday showing her with a black eye and a laceration near her eyebrow.

"Im good," she captioned the post.