Fan files police report after Cardi B throws microphone off stage during Vegas concert

WATCH: Concertgoer threw drink at Cardi B while performing on stage, artist fought back WATCH: Concertgoer threw drink at Cardi B during performance but rapper responds 00:40

A woman hit by a microphone thrown by Cardi B during a performance over the weekend filed a police report following the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Cardi B threw her microphone in the direction of a fan who tossed a drink at the rapper during her Las Vegas show on Saturday. It's unclear if the concertgoer who threw the drink is the same person who filed the report.

Spectators at the show caught the moment on video, which showed a concertgoer throw a beverage at the artist while she was performing "Bodak Yellow." Cardi B retaliated by pelting her mic at a fan who was escorted out by security moments later.

An individual reported a battery at Drai's Beachclub after she was "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage" during a concert on Saturday, police said. No arrests or citations have been issued.



Cardi B is accused of hitting a fan with a microphone during a concert over the weekend after a drink was thrown at the rapper. Marc Piasecki

A representative for Cardi Bi did not respond to CBS News' request for comment. The artist has yet to address the incident directly, but she did retweet a video of it. Prior to the incident, Cardi B was heard asking audience members to splash some water on her.

The incident marks a recent troubling trend of fans interacting dangerously with artists at live events. A New Jersey man was due in court Monday after he allegedly threw a cellphone at Bebe Rexha during a show in New York City last month. Both Harry Styles and Drake were hit by cellphones in July. Last month, singer Ava Max was slapped in the face on stage and country music star Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye after an audience member tossed a bracelet.