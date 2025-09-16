Cardi B is coming to Philadelphia for her "Little Miss Drama Tour" at Xfinity Mobile Arena in 2026
Grammy Award-winning superstar Cardi B will be coming to Philadelphia next year for her "Little Miss Drama Tour" in support of her highly anticipated second studio album "Am I The Drama?" which is expected to be released this Friday.
The Bronx, New York, native will make a stop at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, on the 30+ arena tour.
The tour starts in Palm Desert, California, in February 2026 and is expected to end in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 17, 2026.
For tickets, a Citi and Verizon presale is available first, followed by the Cardi B Artist Presale, according to an announcement from Live Nation.
The Citi and Verizon presale starts on Monday, Sept. 22, at 7 a.m. and continues until Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 7 a.m. The Cardi B Artist Presale starts on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m., with the general on sale starting on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. The artist presale is tied to a Ticketmaster account, the announcement said.
Earlier this month, Cardi B won a legal battle following a lawsuit where a security guard alleged the rapper assaulted her at a doctor's office during her first pregnancy in 2018.
Here are the dates for the "Little Miss Drama Tour"
- Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
- Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
- Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
- Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
- Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
- Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
- Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
- Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
- Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena
- Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center
- Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena
- Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Cardi B has shattered records in a short time.
"All 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy are now certified at least Platinum, and the smash 2018 album also includes the history-making Diamond-certified Bodak Yellow," the announcement said.
Cardi B is the second woman to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album for her debut "Invasion of Privacy," behind Lauryn Hill with The Fugees with "The Score" in 1997, then Doechii with "Alligator Bites Never Heal" in 2025.