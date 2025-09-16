Cardi B is coming to Philadelphia for her "Little Miss Drama Tour" at Xfinity Mobile Arena in 2026

Grammy Award-winning superstar Cardi B will be coming to Philadelphia next year for her "Little Miss Drama Tour" in support of her highly anticipated second studio album "Am I The Drama?" which is expected to be released this Friday.

The Bronx, New York, native will make a stop at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, on the 30+ arena tour.

The tour starts in Palm Desert, California, in February 2026 and is expected to end in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 17, 2026.

For tickets, a Citi and Verizon presale is available first, followed by the Cardi B Artist Presale, according to an announcement from Live Nation.

The Citi and Verizon presale starts on Monday, Sept. 22, at 7 a.m. and continues until Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 7 a.m. The Cardi B Artist Presale starts on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m., with the general on sale starting on Thursday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. The artist presale is tied to a Ticketmaster account, the announcement said.

Earlier this month, Cardi B won a legal battle following a lawsuit where a security guard alleged the rapper assaulted her at a doctor's office during her first pregnancy in 2018.

Live Nation.

Here are the dates for the "Little Miss Drama Tour"

Wed Feb 11 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sun Feb 15 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Thu Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sat Feb 21 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Feb 22 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Feb 25 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Feb 27 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Sun Mar 01 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Wed Mar 04 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Mar 06 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sat Mar 07 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 09 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thu Mar 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Sat Mar 14 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Mar 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 17 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu Mar 19 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Sat Mar 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Wed Mar 25 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sat Mar 28 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Mon Mar 30 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thu Apr 02 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Fri Apr 03 — Hartford, CT — PeoplesBank Arena

Sat Apr 04 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Tue Apr 07 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Wed Apr 08 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sun Apr 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Apr 14 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Fri Apr 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Cardi B has shattered records in a short time.

"All 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy are now certified at least Platinum, and the smash 2018 album also includes the history-making Diamond-certified Bodak Yellow," the announcement said.

Cardi B is the second woman to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album for her debut "Invasion of Privacy," behind Lauryn Hill with The Fugees with "The Score" in 1997, then Doechii with "Alligator Bites Never Heal" in 2025.