Cardi B talks to Gayle King ahead of new album, "Am I the Drama?": "Sometimes certain things just follow certain people"

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B says drama seems to follow her because of her big personality as she gets ready to release her new album, "Am I the Drama?"

"When you have, like, a big personality like me or when you have, like, a mouth like me or whatever aura that I give, it will follow you," Cardi B told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in an interview airing Wednesday. "'Cause it makes you like an easier target."

The Bronx-born artist, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, pushed back on the idea that she enjoys conflict.

"No, I don't" like drama, she said. "Sometimes certain things just follow certain people."

Her new album title plays on her long-running reputation for being outspoken, often putting her at the center of headlines. She said some of the drama in her life causes a lot of stress.

Cardi B said her reputation goes back to high school, where she was voted "most dramatic" in her yearbook.

"I didn't think I was that much drama," she said.

Watch more of Cardi B's interview with "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King on Wednesday, only on "CBS Mornings."