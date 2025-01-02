Watch CBS News
Video shows damage after car crashes into New Jersey hospital, driver charged

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

A woman is facing numerous charges after police say she drove her car into a New Jersey hospital on New Year's Eve.

Bridgeton Police said the driver, identified as 38-year-old April Love of New Castle, Delaware, crashed her car through the ambulance bay doors at Bridgeton Inspira Hospital in Cumberland County just before midnight on Dec. 31, and continued to drive down the hallway for another 60 feet.

Love nearly hit a security guard working inside the hospital with her car, police said, but no one was hurt in the collision.

Video taken from inside the hospital showed a white Kia sedan sandwiched between the hallway walls, and broken doors and glass scattered around the floor.

Police said Love was arrested and charged with assault by a motor vehicle, endangering another person and criminal mischief.

