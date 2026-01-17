2 trapped after car crashes into house in Harrison Township, New Jersey sparking fire, officials say

A car crashed into a home in Harrison Township, New Jersey Saturday evening, trapping two people inside the vehicle after a fire broke out, officials say.

The crash happened on Banff Drive in Mullica Hill, where a black SUV, with two occupants, struck a house. Following the crash, both the car and the house became engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews responded to the home and worked to extinguish the fire and rescue the two people trapped in the vehicle. There is no word on the condition of those two people.

No inside the house was injured.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia was at the scene, where part of the home was damaged by the flames.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.