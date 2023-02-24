Car crashes into Burlington County liquor store & drives off

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Burlington Township Police are searching for the driver of a car who's accused of crashing into a liquor store before backing up and driving off.

Lt. Arthur Gittens said customers were inside the store Wednesday evening when the crash happened, but he said no one was injured.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw the video," Lt. Gittens said. "I could imagine the people that were actually inside the establishment, including the owner, it must've been a big surprise."

Police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle, who's accused of leaving the scene before officers arrived.

At the shopping center Friday morning, the liquor store was open, but its damaged plate glass windows were replaced with wood boarding.

The store's owner declined to talk to us on camera.

Customers at the shopping center said this isn't the first time a car has hit the building.

"It happened a couple times already before, so obviously it's like a reoccurring theme," Kwame Taylor said. "I think it's crazy. Anybody could've gotten hurt."

Tyrique Emerson added, "I think it's unfortunate, man. I think people need to pay attention a little bit more."

Burlington Township Police ask anyone with information on who the driver is to call them at (609) 386-2019.