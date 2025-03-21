Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast Philadelphia after car crashes and lands underneath I-95, police say

By Frederick Sinclair,
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

A car that crashed and landed underneath on I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia has left one person dead, two are in critical condition, and one is seriously injured Friday night, said Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace.

Pace confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that a car lost control on I-95 North in Port Richmond just before 8:30 p.m. 

After losing control, the car went over the guardrail and landed underneath near Castor Avenue and Richmond Street.

Chopper 3 shows the car landed on its side with firetrucks and medics at the scene.

CBS News Philadelphia.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

Frederick Sinclair

Frederick Sinclair has been with CBS Philadelphia since 2019 and has been a Digital Content Producer for the CBS News Philadelphia stream since 2021.

