1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast Philadelphia after car crashes and lands underneath I-95, police say

A car that crashed and landed underneath on I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia has left one person dead, two are in critical condition, and one is seriously injured Friday night, said Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace.

Pace confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that a car lost control on I-95 North in Port Richmond just before 8:30 p.m.

After losing control, the car went over the guardrail and landed underneath near Castor Avenue and Richmond Street.

Chopper 3 shows the car landed on its side with firetrucks and medics at the scene.

