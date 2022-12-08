Car, camper van crash in Philadelphia; woman hospitalized

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car and a camper van collided in Philadelphia's West Mount Airy neighborhood Thursday, sending one person to a hospital.

Police say the head-on crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of West Walnut Lane.

A woman was rushed to a hospital, but it's not yet clear how serious her injuries are.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

