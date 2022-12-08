Car, camper van crash in Philadelphia; woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car and a camper van collided in Philadelphia's West Mount Airy neighborhood Thursday, sending one person to a hospital.
Police say the head-on crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of West Walnut Lane.
A woman was rushed to a hospital, but it's not yet clear how serious her injuries are.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.