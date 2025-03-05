Mexican restaurant in Philadelphia bracing for impact of Trump's tariffs: "We have a lot of concerns"

Restaurant owners in Philadelphia are preparing for the impact of President Trump's recently imposed tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

For Cantina La Martina, a Mexican restaurant in Kensington, the new trade policies could mean changes to the menu, higher prices, and a challenge maintaining the authenticity of their cuisine. Chef Dionicio Jimenez, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Mariangeli Alicea, says it's been at the top of their minds.

"We have a lot of concerns," Jimenez said.

Jimenez, a Mexican native who moved to the United States in 1998, takes pride in serving cuisine that is authentic to his home country.

"It's about memories. About flavors that remind us [of] home," Jimenez said.

Jimenez shares those memories through his food, including freshly made tortillas and hand-pulled Oaxacan cheese. But that may soon prove more challenging. Alicea said that most of their authentic ingredients are either made in Mexico or in other Latin American countries and cross the Mexican border. While they can make substitutions with American goods, she said sacrificing these ingredients could make it harder to maintain the restaurant's identity.

"It might affect a lot of the authenticity that differentiates our brand," Alicea said.

The restaurant is already making adjustments, considering downsizing its menu by eliminating certain items. Alicea said that customers should expect price increases on popular menu items like guacamole.

"That there is going to be a price increase and there is a ripple effect that is going on," she said.

Alicea added that in order to keep their business running and support their 13 employees, and roughly 30 employees across other locations, they will have to get creative.

"Definitely we need to stay alert, get creative and really work as a community," she said.

Despite the challenges ahead, Jimenez said they remain committed to providing a welcoming experience for their customers.

"It's about memories, friendships," he said.