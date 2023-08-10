Kensington restaurant owner speaks out as encampments hurt business

KENSINGTON (CBS) -- The authentic Mexican cuisine, complemented by colorful decor and a relaxing outdoor patio makes Cantina La Martina in Kensington somewhat of an oasis from the unsightly scene of open drug use happening just beyond their doorstep.

However, when co-owner Mariangeli Saez and her husband chose this location for their restaurant in 2022, they were aware of the challenges of the neighborhood.

The couple wanted to bring a sense of hope to a community they take pride in.

"Kensington seemed like a place that was affordable to us and also a place that needed a restaurant," Saez said. "There are families that live here, there are people that commute here for work."

Saez says since February, a growing encampment across the street has become a burden on neighbors and her business.

She claims nightly covers are down at least 60% and food supply vendors have refused to make deliveries due to safety concerns.

"That has been scary for the vendors, but it also affects our clients," Saez said.

The mayor's office tells CBS News Philadelphia the city is actively reaching out to individuals in the encampments to encourage them to accept services or temporary housing.

On Aug. 16, crews will remove any remaining items from the sidewalk.

However, Saez doesn't believe this will be a permanent fix.

"Moving the encampment from this block to the next block is not sustainable," Saez said. "It'll take the problem away for me, but it'll take the problem to the next business owner and the next neighbors."

She believes more help is needed at the state and federal levels to find a better solution.