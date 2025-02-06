Nail tech based in Philadelphia goes viral for "going nuts" creating Eagles nail designs

People around the Philadelphia region are showing their Eagles pride, right down to the smallest details.

Going nuts on nails is what Candice Nguyen does best. She creates Super Bowl-worthy Eagles nail designs, one polish stroke at a time.

"Today, we're doing a set of Eagles nails for the Super Bowl. She told me she has no preference, just do whatever I want, so we're gonna go nuts on her nails," said Nguyen. "I kinda just wanna go crazy in terms of illustration."

Candice's Eagles nail designs have gone viral, drawing from her background in art. On Instagram, she said she specialized in dip power services only at Raw Lab Spa Salon in Center City.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"I'm currently FULLY BOOKED until the Super Bowl!" she said in a post on Instagram. "If you need me, join the nail community channel on my page and stay up to date on all availability and Raw Lab news. GO BIRDS 🦅💚"

She brings her designs to life with precision and perfection, and it all goes back to her love of the Eagles that started when she was just a little girl.

"I would say I've been an Eagles fan since I was a kid, 'cause my kindergarten pictures is a picture of me with a McNabb jersey on," said Nguyen. "I've been doing nails, like the designs itself, since I was maybe 8 years old. My mom couldn't do them ... I would just do designs on her customers."

Since the Eagles started their championship run, business has been booming.

"First time I came to Candice I was like 'Well, this is it forever. I'm never going anywhere else again,'" said one customer.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia.

After two hours, the finished product would make any Eagles fan proud. She nailed it.