Cancer hero and his dad surprised with Super Bowl LVII tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Although Super Bowl LVII didn't go the Eagles' way, it was still a dream come true for one local fan.

Cole Fitzgerald is an Alex's Lemonade Childhood Cancer Hero who beat neuroblastoma as a toddler. This year, at age 18, he received a diagnosis of pancreatoblastoma.

He recently received a surprise call from Dr. Alex Vaccaro, president of Rothman Orthopaedics.

Rothman gave Fitzgerald and his father Bill two tickets to the big game out in Glendale, Ariz.

They jumped on a plane Sunday morning and we caught up with them on their trip home.

"It was a really entertaining game, really an exciting atmosphere," Cole said.

"No matter the ending, always be grateful to have the opportunity and the memory of sharing the experience with him," Bill Fitzgerald said.

And even though the Birds lost, in true Cole fashion, he congratulated Kansas City Chiefs fans on their team's victory.