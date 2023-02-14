Watch CBS News
Local News

Cancer hero and his dad surprised with Super Bowl LVII tickets

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles fan, dad attend Super Bowl LVII thanks to Rothman Orthopaedics
Eagles fan, dad attend Super Bowl LVII thanks to Rothman Orthopaedics 01:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Although Super Bowl LVII didn't go the Eagles' way, it was still a dream come true for one local fan.

Cole Fitzgerald is an Alex's Lemonade Childhood Cancer Hero who beat neuroblastoma as a toddler. This year, at age 18, he received a diagnosis of pancreatoblastoma.

He recently received a surprise call from Dr. Alex Vaccaro, president of Rothman Orthopaedics.

Rothman gave Fitzgerald and his father Bill two tickets to the big game out in Glendale, Ariz.

They jumped on a plane Sunday morning and we caught up with them on their trip home.

Eagles fan, dad attend Super Bowl LVII thanks to Rothman Orthopaedics 01:05

"It was a really entertaining game, really an exciting atmosphere," Cole said.

"No matter the ending, always be grateful to have the opportunity and the memory of sharing the experience with him," Bill Fitzgerald said.

And even though the Birds lost, in true Cole fashion, he congratulated Kansas City Chiefs fans on their team's victory.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.