NEXT Weather: Current air quality in Twin Cities ranks 2nd worst worldwide

MINNEAPOLIS – On Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency posted an air quality alert for much of southern, east-central and northeastern Minnesota until 12 a.m. Thursday. The Twin Cities is among the areas affected.

Air quality is designated as "orange," which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The World Air Quality Index reports Chicago has the worst air quality among all cities tracked worldwide. That group also listed Minneapolis as the second worst in the world, as of 10:30 a.m. local time.

That puts the Twin Cities in a more serious category of air quality than Dubai, UAE; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Lahore and Karachi, Pakistan. Detroit's air quality index also ranks among the top 10 worst among the cities tracked, as of Tuesday morning.

World Air Quality Index

It's worth noting also that no American city currently ranks among the top 50 most historically polluted cities tracked by the agency.

Tuesday's alert was issued due to fine particles from wildfire smoke.

A Canadian agency added at least 27 new wildland fires to their list Monday. There are more than 18 million acres affected this year.

This week's forecast

As for temps, highs will also be in the low 80s throughout the week, while lows will be in the low 60s.

Our next chance for showers is Wednesday, which will also come with a marginal severe threat due to possible hail and high winds. WCCO will be monitoring this situation closely and a NEXT Weather Alert is expected.

There will be a slight chance of showers Thursday, and slim shower chances through the weekend. We may actually be dry through the Fourth of July.