Chicago's air quality currently worst in world

Chicago's air quality currently worst in world

Chicago's air quality currently worst in world

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's number one...in worst air quality Tuesday morning.

According to the World Air Quality Index, Chicago has the worst air quality marked by the "unhealthy" red zone. The past week, Chicago has been in the moderate category, but moved to "unhealthy" Monday night.

According to CBS 2 meteorologists, the Canadian wildfire smoke is coming in from northerly winds, causing low air quality.

See Chicago's ranking as of 5:25 a., Tuesday.

Dubai ranks second in worst air quality, followed by Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Chicagoans are advised to wear masks air pollution, run air purifiers and close windows.

Anyone with heart and lung diseases should avoid time outside.

Luckily, weather models suggest air quality should improve by 10 p.m. Tuesday.