Camden High School rolls Shawnee High School in Week 2 of Friday Football Frenzy

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Week 2 of Friday Football Frenzy, the game of the week, as chosen by fans, features the Camden High School Panthers visiting the Shawnee High School Renegades.

Visiting team Camden High School entered halftime with a 19-3 lead, and the second half of the game didn't get easier for Shawnee.

After recovering a fumble from Camden's offense early in the third quarter, Shawnee's starting quarterback suffered an injury that sidelined for the rest of the game. The Renegade's would end this drive going three and out.

The Panthers second possession of the game showcased their potent passing attack. Camden capitalized on a fourth-and-goal when their quarterback scrambled out of the pocket and eventually found a receiver in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Shawnee struggled to get anything going on offense while Camden leaned on its powerful running game to help bleed the clock.

The Panthers went on to put up two more touchdowns through the air and one more on special teams thanks to a Shawnee miscue on special teams.

Camden wins 44-3.