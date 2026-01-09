New Jersey nonprofit fights to keep serving Camden community amid rising rent costs

A nonprofit whose mission is to care for some of Camden, New Jersey's most vulnerable children is among a growing number of nonprofits nationwide struggling to achieve their goals due to rising costs.

Nyzia Reynolds, who runs Saving Grace Ministries, has been struggling to pay her rent for a large basement space in an office building along Market Street in Camden.

The basement rooms have served as a safe space for children across the city who have suffered trauma, such as the death of a parent or being assaulted.

"It's not just a basement room," Reynolds said. "It's a home."

She originally paid $800 a month for a smaller space on the upper floors of her downtown Camden office building, but as her nonprofit grew, she needed more space.

Reynolds was able to afford the subsequent rent increases to move into a bigger space until it recently jumped to $3,600 a month, she said.

"We don't want them to feel like we're giving up on them and that this won't be there for them," Reynolds said.

Even if she found somewhere cheaper, Reynolds said she couldn't afford the potential risks to the children who are served by her nonprofit. Her central downtown location, which is around the block from the Camden County Police Department, protects some of the children who, at one point, belonged in gangs.

"If we shift to one part of the city, we are putting other children in danger," Reynolds said.

Rutgers University-Camden professor Nathaniel Wright studies nonprofit performance, and according to data he found from the Nonprofit Finance Fund, 86% of nonprofits nationwide have been hurt by rising costs.

He said most grants that nonprofits compete for are project-based and can't be used for basic expenses like rent.

"Though you see this in the context of Camden, this is something that we see nationally," Prof. Wright said. "Funds to cover operating expenses would greatly help nonprofits."

In a brief phone call, Reynolds' landlord declined CBS News Philadelphia's interview request.

Reynolds' goal has always been to save Camden's children with grace, though now she said her nonprofit itself could use some of it.

"This is their safe haven," Reynolds said. "We can't give up on them."