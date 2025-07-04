Inside the Camden Kroc Center, a hidden gem serving the community in South Jersey

Filled with waterfalls and fountains, the indoor waterpark at the Camden Kroc Center is one of Hector Rosario's favorite places to hang out in the summer.

"It's fun because it goes in circles and it makes me scream with joy," Rosario said.

The water slide is not only a thrill, but the 11-year-old says it's also a fun way to cool off in the hot weather. Rosario and his mom come to the waterpark about twice a week.

There's a lazy river, a splash area for small kids, and a hot tub.

"I mean, it's awesome because it's right here in the community, and we don't have to travel far, if you want to cool off a bit, you just come take a dip," Veronica Ramirez, Hector's mom, said.

"It's always fun to have a family come in, and they're surprised by the stuff we offer and the fact that we are here in the city of Camden," said Julian Olivo, who is the assistant aquatics manager at the center.

Nestled in the city's Cramer Hill neighborhood, the Kroc Center is now in its 11th year.

"We also have an eight-lane, 25-yard competition pool, so lots of people from the community are coming to look to get cool here," Major Richard Sanchez, the administrator of the Kroc Center, said.

The center also offers swimming lessons, year-round, at affordable rates. It's a hidden gem that helps serve the community.

"If you want to come in have a fun time, swim lessons, the water park, anything you want, we offer it. So come here and check us out at the Camden Kroc Center," Olivo said.

To visit, you do need to sign up for a membership, which runs $20 a month for adults and $10 a month for children.