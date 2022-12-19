Camden kids become a Sixer for a day at 8th Holiday Hoopla

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers are taking on the Toronto Raptors Monday at Wells Fargo Center and the team got a few more players.

The Sixers celebrated their eighth annual Holiday Hoopla during which a few local kids got a chance to get on the court and be players for the day.

Twenty-five kids from Camden were surprised by the chance of a lifetime to put pen to paper and become a player for a day by Sixers general manager Elton Brand.

"What you're doing in your communities and the young people that you're becoming, we're excited to have you and I'm honored to sign you to one day contract," Brand said.

Complete with custom jerseys, an entrance with all the bells, whistles and drums, with the chance to take the court.

CBS Philadelphia: Curtis, what does it feel like to be wearing the jersey in the Sixers locker room with this whole experience feel like?

"It's really fun and like cool, I'm like sorry for the people that can't be able to do this," Curtis Stallings said.

Every child that signed a one-day contract is part of the group Better Tomorrows. It's a Camden-based organization that works to make neighbors' dreams a reality.

"Essentially this all focuses on our children and really presenting opportunities to them," Director of Development Michael Lane said. "They live in marginalized communities so getting them into the outside world seeing what can be for them and really letting them feel they have a value, they're heard and seen. It's an incredible opportunity and they been excited for weeks for this.

The Sixers' organization has been excited as well.

"It's exciting for us this year to host a group from Camden bring them over to Philadelphia let them experience what it's like to be a Sixer for a day," Vice President of Social Responsibility and Fan development Mike Goings said.

As for one child's reaction to this extraordinary day?

"It feels good, I want to do this in the future," they said. "I feel like it keeps my dreams going on."