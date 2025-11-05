Camden County, New Jersey, officer shot; suspect in custody, police say

A suspect is in custody after a Camden County, New Jersey, officer was shot Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Chesapeake and Congress roads in Camden just before 11 p.m., according to police.

Police said the officer was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition. The bullet ricocheted off the officer's bulletproof vest and struck him in the arm, according to police.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.