Almost 30 people displaced after apartment fire in Camden County: Officials

PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Sixteen families were displaced by a 4-alarm apartment fire overnight. Officials say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Friday in Pine Hill.

Almost 30 people in total are without a home now.

The Red Cross will be assisting those who have been impacted.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.

