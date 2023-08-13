1 injured after RV catches fire in front of rowhome in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- One person has been hospitalized after a recreational vehicle caught fire in Camden County overnight Saturday.
The RV was parked next to a rowhome in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where the call came in around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
There does not appear to be any damage to the rowhome, however, one person suffered burns.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
