1 injured after RV catches fire in front of rowhome in Camden County

Digital Brief: Aug. 12, 2023 (AM)

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- One person has been hospitalized after a recreational vehicle caught fire in Camden County overnight Saturday.

The RV was parked next to a rowhome in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where the call came in around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

There does not appear to be any damage to the rowhome, however, one person suffered burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.