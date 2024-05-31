Cambridge Pavers offering homeowners an outdoor paradise

This week on The Heartbeat, host Ashley Harder learns how accessible creating an outdoor oasis is! One that is buildable, durable and exceeds all expectations!

Creating the perfect outdoor space is a dream many homeowners share. Whether it's a cozy patio for family gatherings, an elegant walkway that adds curb appeal, or a gorgeous retaining wall that enhances your garden, the right materials can make all the difference. Your outdoor dreams become a reality with Cambridge Pavers.

Cambridge Pavers is a family-owned and operated company for over 25 years. They are renowned for their high-quality pavers, slabs, and stone wall systems. With their innovative ArmorTec technology, Cambridge Pavers not only offers aesthetic beauty but also unparalleled durability, ensuring that your outdoor paradise stands the test of time.

ArmorTec technology is what sets Cambridge Pavers apart from the competition. This advanced feature is a testament to Cambridge's commitment to quality and innovation. ArmorTec is a unique, advanced manufacturing process that adds an extra layer of strength and durability to their product. This technology ensures that the surfaces remain smooth and resistant to the wear and tear caused by weather, heavy traffic, and other external factors.

Therefore, this is a major advantage of choosing Cambridge Pavers as they have built a reputation for excellence in the hardscaping industry. Their products are crafted with precision ensuring that every piece not only looks stunning but also performs exceptionally well.

Creating your ideal outdoor space doesn't have to happen all at once. With Cambridge Pavers, you can start small and expand over time, gradually bringing your vision to life. To remain budget-friendly, Cambridge Pavers can help you start small and build up to your ultimate outdoor dream. A contractor, such as Ryan Bonner, will help oversee the design from start to finish. He will lay out a blueprint of the final design and work backward on your timeline within your budget. With his knowledge, expertise and architectural passion, Ryan was able to bring Mike and Lynn's dream to fruition exceeding their expectations.

You can always add features such as an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, or water feature, using Cambridge Slabs and Pavers to maintain a cohesive look throughout your dream landscape. In order to do so, Cambridge Pavers offers a wide range of paver styles and colors to match any design vision. From the rustic charm of their tumbled pavers to the sleek, modern look of their smooth pavers, there's a style for everyone.

For a more sophisticated touch, Cambridge Slabs are the perfect choice. Ideal for larger patio areas, pool decks, and outdoor kitchens, these slabs offer a refined look with the same durability and resilience as their pavers. With various textures and finishes available, you can customize your space to reflect your personal style. Enhancing your garden or yard with stone walls adds both beauty and functionality. They offer 180 different outdoor living kits so you can create that whole outdoor living space. Cambridge Stone Wall Systems are designed to withstand outdoor elements while providing structural integrity.

There are many benefits of choosing Cambridge because of ArmorTec, making it a no-brainer to creating your foundation on such. ArmorTec significantly enhances durability by increasing the lifespan of the pavers, slabs, and wall systems. It provides a tough, durable surface that resists chipping, cracking, and other forms of damage. ArmorTec is low maintenance as the technology helps prevent stains, moss, and algae growth, ensuring that your pavers look new for longer. ArmorTec ensures that Cambridge products perform consistently well in all conditions.

Cambridge's vision is much larger than extending your four walls. It's the investment in creating lifelong memories with those you love most throughout the entire year. It's not just a place for you to enjoy but one you are proud to show off! Start small, dream big, and let Cambridge Pavers help your outdoor dreams come true!

