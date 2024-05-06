Watch CBS News
Two weeks after Camay Mitchell De Silva killed at Delaware State University, Dover Police provide update

DOVER, DE. (CBS) -- Police in Dover, Delaware are set to provide an update more than two weeks after an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on Delaware State University's campus.

Dover Police will hold a news conference starting at 10 a.m. Monday. You can watch that press conference live in the player above.

Early on April 21, officers were notified of a shooting near the campus' Warren Franklin Residential Hall. At the scene, they located an 18-year-old woman, later identified as Camay Mitchell De Silva, of Wilmington, Delaware, who had been shot in the upper body.

De Silva was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

De Silva's family said she was at DSU visiting her best friend when the shooting happened. At the time she was a student at Morgan State University of Baltimore, but planned to enroll at the DSU this fall with dreams of one day working in the cybersecurity world.

"Camay never ceased to impress me," her mother Shanelle de Silva said. "Like my family said, reading young, walking, talking, just everything she did, she did it early and maybe that was just a way to know she wasn't going to be here as long as we wanted her to be here."

Following the shooting, National Nonprofit, which was formed following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information that led to an arrest.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

