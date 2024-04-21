Delaware State University closed Sunday after 18-year-old shot on campus

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Delaware State University's campus early Sunday morning.

According to Dover Police, officers were notified of a shooting near the campus' Warren Franklin Residential Hall around 1:40 a.m. At the scene, they located an 18-year-old woman from Wilmington who'd been shot in the upper body.

The young woman, who police said was not a registered student at the university, was taken to Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus where she died from her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released by police.

"The DSU Police Department and staff will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community," Delaware State University said in a statement posted on the Dover PD's website. "Counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office. The campus is closed today, events have been cancelled, and police patrols have been increased. No visitation will be permitted today."

In a statement posted on Instagram, the Delaware State University Student Government Association called the shooting "tragic" and urged the rest of the campus community to stay safe.

"As your Student Government Association, we stand united in supporting one another through this difficult time. Let us come together to offer comfort, strength, and solidarity to those affected by this tragedy," the post said.

Police said no other injuries were reported in connection to the shooting, and at this time they don't have a description of any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130 or submit tips through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.