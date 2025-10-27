Big Dom drops off pizza, cheesesteaks to Cam Skattebo after Giants' rookie RB suffered injury vs. Eagles

Dom DiSandro, aka "Big Dom," dropped off cheesesteaks and pizza to Cam Skattebo at the hospital Monday after the New York Giants rookie running back dislocated his right ankle Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

A source told CBS News Philadelphia that the Eagles' senior advisor to the general manager and chief security officer got the cheesesteaks and pizza from Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philly.

Skattebo suffered the injury midway through the second quarter in what eventually became a 38-20 loss to the Eagles. He was carted off the field and even received a standing ovation from Birds fans at Lincoln Financial Field. Before leaving the game, Skattebo had three carries for 12 yards and an 18-yard catch that went for a touchdown.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State in the 2025 NFL draft, underwent surgery Sunday night at the hospital, but he didn't reveal anything else about the injury that could cost him the rest of the season.

Skattebo was discharged from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Monday afternoon, and thanked the city of Philadelphia and staff at the hospital for taking care of him after his surgery.

"I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me," he wrote on X. "Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends I felt loved and supported in every way."

In the game against the Giants, Jalen Hurts tossed four touchdown passes and Saquon Barkley had his best game of the season by scoring two touchdowns and rushing for 150 yards.

The Eagles head into the bye week with a 6-2 record and will return in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.