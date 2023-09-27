Where to get Philadelphia Phillies playoff shirts, gear, tickets after team clinches wild card

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans are buying up Phillies playoff shirts, hats and other gear after the team clinched a National League wild card spot Tuesday night.

It's going to be another Red October in Philadelphia! Playoff baseball will be in South Philly starting next week.

The Phillies put the National League on notice they are ready for another run at the World Series after a 10-inning, 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

The Phillies also clinched the top wild card seed and will host all games in the second year of the NL Wild Card series. Game 1 is Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Monday night, it was nothing but a party in the Phillies locker room as the players sang Calum Scott's "Dancing on My Own."

Take a look at the new merchandise that just rolled out, all of these are available starting Tuesday.

CBS News Philadelphia

There are hats with "2023 postseason" logos on the sides and shirts that say "Red October."

The line was out the door at the New Era Team Store at Citizens Bank Park with people trying to get their hands on them.

This is not all of the merch. Later this week there will be sweatshirts, women's T-shirts and some magnets.

How to get Philadelphia Phillies playoff tickets

The Phillies have also released more information on how to get tickets to potential upcoming playoff games.

Because season ticket holders have priority, all three NL Wild Card games are sold out, the team says.

But fans can now register at Phillies.com/postseason to get an opportunity for tickets to potential National League Division Series, National League Championship Series or even World Series games at Citizens Bank Park.

Registration will end for the NLDS ticket chance at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Then on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m. registration will end for the NLCS ticket opportunity. The World Series ticket opportunity registration will end at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The team also recommends going to SeatGeek for tickets.

Registering for the ticket purchasing opportunity does not guarantee you tickets.