Caiman found in Philadelphia's FDR Park was euthanized, agency says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- State game officials were unable to find a home for Cayman the caiman, a reptile who was found abandoned in the city's FDR Park earlier this month.

The 5-foot-long caiman was found in the park on Sunday, March 5, and was briefly cared for by ACCT Philly, who then handed Cayman over to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The state Fish and Boat Commission did not have an officer available to take the caiman at the time.

"Efforts to re-home the caiman were unsuccessful and the animal was later euthanized," a spokesperson for the PFBC wrote in an email.

The commission tries to work with rescue groups and re-home animals in need of help. But non-native species can pose a danger to other wildlife and discarded exotic pets

ACCT Philly had said Cayman was most likely an exotic pet who grew too large for its owner to handle and abandoned him, though it's illegal to abandon animals.

Cayman's jaws were tied shut with caution tape after he was found in the park in March.

"These animals don't know how to adapt to the PA life," the group said in a post on March 5. "They will have a hard time catching prey in less than ideal settings so easier prey (small dogs, for example) will become more appealing."

Caimans can live up to 40 years, and when grown will "require a minimum small studio apartment that is half water (kept at a minimum of 70 degrees)," ACCT Philly explained.