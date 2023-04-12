Watch CBS News
Reading Terminal Market's Butcher's Pantry has little bit of everything

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Butcher's Pantry opens at Reading Terminal Market
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a new butcher shop open at Reading Terminal Market, and the chef behind the counter is trying to connect the people she serves with the food she sells.

We were at the Butcher's Pantry on Wednesday morning to check out the new spot.

Butcher's Pantry has its specialty meats, but it also has its comfort food, its specialty spice blends, and a little bit of everything for everyone.

"The Butcher Pantry is a unique style butcher shop and more," Butcher's Pantry chef Beth Esposito said. "We focus on not only our seasoned raw meats but we also have a bunch of cooked food that you can buy by the pound that is vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free as well."

"So usually the standard meat shop is just your average cuts in meats, but here, we like to custom cut, design it by the customer he and the way that they want it," Esposito added. "And also put our signature spice blends, because all of our meats are specially spiced with all unique spice blends."

Esposito says they make all of their own spice blends.

