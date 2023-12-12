Watch CBS News
City of Burlington Police Department investigating illegal dumping next to playground

By Brandon Goldner, Nate Sylves

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The City of Burlington Police Department is investigating an illegal dumping of trash, rusting nails and rotting wood next to a playground. 

According to police, the dumping happened Sunday evening along Linden Avenue, next to Darrs Alley.

"I literally stepped on a few nails coming to my house, literally right here, from all that debris. I don't even know where it came from," Jason Dingle said. "Heck yeah, it hurt, but I pulled it out on my own. Not going to lie."

The department is asking neighbors to review their surveillance cameras to see if they recorded the dumping.

Neighbors said it was especially upsetting that someone dropped so much trash next to a playground.

"It's appalling that somebody thinks they can just pull up here and dump it in a neighborhood next to a playground," Zachary Weston said. "I mean, come on, we have kids in this neighborhood!"

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the pile of debris was still in the neighborhood. 

CBS News Philadelphia called the city's business administrator to find out when crews will pick up the debris. The newsroom is awaiting a response from the city. 

First published on December 12, 2023 / 7:39 PM EST

