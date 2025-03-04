Over 50 cats and kittens rescued from storage unit in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Over 50 cats and kittens rescued from storage unit in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

The Bucks County SPCA now holds custody of over 50 cats and kittens that were living in a filthy storage unit in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, the agency said.

The cats were found last week in filthy and cramped carriers and cages inside the unit at Public Storage on Commerce Boulevard. There were as many as six cats living in one crate or carrier at one time, BCSPCA said in a post on Facebook.

Many of the felines were noticeably sick and are being treated for upper respiratory infections, fleas and ear mites. They were transported to shelters in Lahaska and Quakertown.

As the cats recover, they will be put up for adoption. The BCSPCA says owners who have lost a pet can submit a report and staff will check if there are any matches among the group of rescues.

The owner surrendered the cats to the agency and faces multiple animal cruelty and neglect charges.