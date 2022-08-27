Police investigating after car crashes into Bucks County flower shop during accident

Police investigating after car crashes into Bucks County flower shop during accident

Police investigating after car crashes into Bucks County flower shop during accident

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Bucks County flower shop. It happened along the 1400 block of Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them slammed into A Fashionable Flower Boutique.

There's no word on if anyone was injured.