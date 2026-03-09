Young Pennsylvania ballroom dancers win world titles while redefining the sport

Two young dancers from Bucks County are proving ballroom dancing is more than performance — it's an elite sport.

At Brilliant Dancesport Studio in Feasterville, 11-year-old August Komkov and 9-year-old Mia Mogilevsky train like elite competitors.

"You have to be strong — lower body and upper body," August said.

Mia remembers feeling nervous when she first started.

"My first lesson, I was a little shy," she said.

You wouldn't know it now.

Though August and Mia have only been dancing together for about a year, their chemistry on the dance floor is clear — even if their partnership sometimes comes with a little playful honesty.

"Sometimes she's moody, and sometimes she's in a really good mood, and sometimes she wants to sleep," August joked.

"It is true," Mia laughed.

Individually, both dancers have already spent years developing their craft.

"I've been dancing for four years," Mia said.

"I've been dancing for six years," August added.

Their commitment is serious. They practice six days a week and compete around the world.

The pair has represented Team USA in international dancesport competitions, including events in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, where they brought home gold.

"It feels great," they said together. "It feels really good to be a world champion."

When many kids their age are focused on screens, these two are focused on rhythm, discipline and results.

For August, ballroom dancing has also helped shape his confidence.

"I used to think it was really weird that I danced — like it was more feminine," he said. "But I realized someone who does wrestling is hugging sweaty guys and pinning them to the floor. I'm just dancing with beautiful girls."

Their energy, dedication and teamwork show why ballroom dancing demands the same level of training and focus as any other competitive sport.

These young champions are proving ballroom dancing deserves a place in the same conversation as other elite athletics.