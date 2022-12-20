Watch CBS News
Bucks County apartment fire leaves several residents displaced

Firefighters battle fire at apartment building in Bucks County
Firefighters battle fire at apartment building in Bucks County 00:25

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County overnight Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Lisa Drive. 

Firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. It took them about an hour to put the flames out. 

There are no reported injuries at this time, but several people are now displaced. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

