Veteran, high school teacher rolls into 24th summer as hot dog salesman in Sea Isle City

At the beach entrance on 59th Street in Sea Isle City, it's hard to miss the food cart to the right, and honestly, it's even harder to walk past without stopping for a hot dog.

Earlier this month, Bubba Dogs opened daily for the summer season, rolling into its 24th summer in the beach town.

"Who doesn't like eating a hot dog with, you know, sand between their toes?" Bubba Dogs founder Tim McNamara said with a smile.

We met McNamara on a rather gloomy day down the shore. Still, the dogs were sizzling. Customers stopped by for lunchtime. One came after seeing the spot on Google Maps and reading the reviews.

"If you were to ask me, you know, 25-30 years ago, what would I be doing for a living? Never in a million years would I say this is the case," McNamara said.

It started in 2002 when the recently retired lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy had a chance to get a vendor's license in the beach town he grew up visiting.

"I've been down here since I was 8 years old, so I think, I guess this is our 50th summer, except for the time that I was on active duty," McNamara said. "What's really gratifying for me is to see those familiar faces, but then to see them kind of grow up as we've been here so long."

Some of those smiling faces are past employees, who are often former students. McNamara is a teacher at La Salle College High School during the rest of the year. He even teaches about Bubba Dogs in his personal finance class.

"All three of my children have worked here," McNamara said. "They've managed the business for me, so I'd like to set that example for them, but also, most importantly, for the guys that work for me, as well."

Typically, summertime means long lines at the hot dog cart. Bubba Dogs is open daily, weather permitting, through Labor Day.

Bubba Dogs has clearly gotten the attention of the beach town. Jason Kelce not only has a dog named after him on the menu, but the Eagles' legend has stopped by a few times.

"My career here at Bubba Dogs, you know, I couldn't have imagined it. I couldn't script it," McNamara said.

A significant part of that success, this hot dog vendor believes, is due to the city and the community.