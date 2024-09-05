Bryson Stott's upper-deck homer helps Philadelphia Phillies beat Marlins, extending winning streak to 5

Man charged in deaths of Gaudreau brothers in court, Upper Darby passes 1% income tax, more news

Man charged in deaths of Gaudreau brothers in court, Upper Darby passes 1% income tax, more news

Man charged in deaths of Gaudreau brothers in court, Upper Darby passes 1% income tax, more news

Bryson Stott homered into the right-field upper deck, Kody Clemens drove in two runs and the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to five.

In the first game of a four-game series, the Phillies (84-56) opened an eight-game NL East lead with 22 games left.

Ranger Suárez (12-6) scattered three hits over five scoreless innings, leaving after 82 pitches. The left-hander walked two and struck out four.

Bryce Harper went 0 for 3 with a walk, a day after he was hit on the left elbow by a pitch at Toronto and left in the third inning.

Matt Strahm pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

The game drew just 9,355, a day after a season-low 6,156 for a walk-off win over Washington.

Miami dropped to 10-40 in games against left-handed starters.

Adam Oller (1-2) gave up four runs, five hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Stott hit an RBI single and hit his 11th homer to double the lead in the second. Clemens hit a two-run double against Anthony Veneziano and scored on a wild pitch.

Jesús Sánchez hit an RBI single off Max Lazar in the seventh and Clemens' throwing error on Otto Lopez's eighth-inning grounder to third allowed Jake Burger to score.

Before the game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Seth Johnson, a 25-year-old right-hander, will be brought up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday in his major league debut. Johnson was the 40th overall pick by Toronto in the 2019 amateur draft, was traded to Baltimore in 2022 and was acquired by the Phillies on July 30 for left-hander Gregory Soto.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: 3B Alec Bohm (left hand strain) worked on defensive drills and was scheduled to take swings without pitchers. The All Star has been sidelined since Aug. 26.

Marlins: Catcher Nick Fortes landed awkwardly on his left ankle when he legged out an infield single in the seventh. Fortes limped momentarily but remained in the game. ... LHP Braxton Garrett (left forearm flexor strain) allowed two hits and struck out five over three scoreless innings in a rehab outing with Class A Jupiter on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (13-6, 2.63) and Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (3-6, 5.33) will start Friday.