Bryn Athyn student-athletes want answers as Pennsylvania college plans to cut all NCAA sports

Outrage is growing after Bryn Athyn College in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, announced it's discontinuing all 11 of its NCAA Division III athletic programs and transitioning to club sports.

On Monday, students received an email notifying them that Bryn Athyn College President Sean Connelly's meeting with three student representatives was canceled at the last minute.

In the same email, students were told that student government now serves as the liaison between them and the president.

"Honestly, I would just like to see the president speak," Bryn Athyn College freshman Liam Burns said. "I want to know how this came on so sudden. I think it was a real slap in the face to all the student-athletes who go here."

This comes after students had plenty of questions for the president during a forum Thursday, and Friday's forum was canceled.

"For him to not really even want to talk to us about it, I feel like he should be embarrassed, almost," Bryn Athyn College junior Nate Squares said.

Connelly wrote in a letter last week the changes are necessary because of a $3.4 million deficit. The letter says 29 staff members will lose their jobs.

"It's rough for them," Bryn Athyn College junior Jay Schoeniger said. "It's rough for everybody. To lose your job with no warning is ridiculous."

Some are calling for an investigation after finding out the college is at risk of losing its accreditation, according to the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Fears are growing that the college could shut down.

"We're losing that close-knit part of the community that we all had ... for so long," Bryn Athyn College student Connor Walmsley said.

Students are planning to peacefully protest the athletic programs being canceled at the men and women's lacrosse games on Saturday at noon.

"I think the school's going to lose a lot of money with everyone transferring, so I would like to see them bring back the sports and try to keep the school alive," Schoeniger said.