Philadelphia Eagles DE Bryce Huff set for surgery on left wrist injury

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff is set for surgery on his left wrist on Thursday, a move that could allow him to return toward the end of the season.

Huff left the New York Jets in free agency and signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles. Huff had 17 1/2 career sacks, 65 total tackles and one forced fumble in four seasons with the Jets.

Even before he hurt his wrist, Huff struggled in his first season in Philadelphia. He has just 2 1/2 sacks and four quarterback hits this season and his snap count has dipped since he was injured ahead of a game earlier this month against Jacksonville.

He had been playing with a cast on his wrist that left his thumb immobilized.

"He's really done a good job of battling through," coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. "This will hopefully help him get some more function in that hand."

Nolan Smith replaced Huff as the starting edge rusher and rookie third-round pick Jalyx Hunt is expected to get more playing time in Huff's absence for the Eagles (8-2).

"We feel good about some of the depth we have here," Sirianni said.

The Eagles are in first place in the NFC East and have the second-best record in the conference heading into Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Rams.