Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber hit home runs as Philadelphia Phillies beats Miami Marlins 7-2

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber homered, Zack Wheeler struck out 13 in seven innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Friday night.

Harper hit a two-run home run in the first inning off Sandy Alcantara. Schwarber hit a solo shot in the fifth, his National League-leading seventh of the season.

Wheeler (2-1) allowed five hits, two runs and no walks. He struck out the side in the seventh to finish his day at 96 pitches.

Eric Wagaman hit a two-run home run off Wheeler in the sixth. Xavier Edwards extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games as the Marlins lost their fourth straight game.

Alcantara (2-1), making his fourth start since Tommy John surgery in October 2023, needed 61 pitches to get six outs, allowing four hits, six earned runs, two walks and throwing two wild pitches. His ERA rose to 7.27.

He allowed a walk and back-to-back singles to start the second. Alec Bohm and Johan Rojas hit RBI singles, Bryson Stott hit a sacrifice fly and Rojas scored on a wild pitch for a 6-0 lead.

Nick Castellanos, who had two hits, left his second straight game with a hip issue.

Key moment

The Phillies jumped on Alcantara early. Harper's home run took Alcantara to 18 pitches on the third batter of the game. He needed 30 to escape the first inning and recorded his fourth out with his 53rd pitch. Alcantara has not thrown more than 91 pitches in an outing this season.

Key stat

19 — Friday was the Phillies' 19th game in the first 20 with a starter pitching at least five innings. Phillies starters entered having thrown 109.1 innings, fourth-most in the majors.

Up next

Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.30 ERA) takes the mound for the Phillies against Miami's Cal Quantrill (1-1, 5.79) on Saturday.