SEPTA inspired Bryce Harper's new Under Armour cleats: "These would be so cool with our powder blues"

SEPTA inspired Bryce Harper's newest cleats. The Philadelphia Phillies' first baseman's 11th signature cleat with Under Armour was revealed Tuesday, and it pays tribute to SEPTA — the public transportation system that powers the Delaware Valley.

"Those are so good, man," Harper said in a video posted by Under Armour that was shot in February. "These would be so cool with our powder blues too, just wearing them on powder blue night."

In the video, Harper also said, "I better be an All-Star," and he accomplished that for the ninth time in his career. Harper, who is slashing .270/.374/.520 with 20 home runs, was MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's "Legend Pick" to make the team.

Harper will be joined by teammates Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Cristopher Sánchez and Jhoan Duran in the 96th Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park.

Since signing with the Phillies in 2019, Harper has worn plenty of gear representing the city. He's worn Phillie Phanatic cleats, used a Phillie Phanatic-themed bat and more.