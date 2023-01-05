Bryan Kohberger lands in Idaho to face murder charges

(CBS) -- The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho to face murder charges. The plane carrying Bryan Kohberger landed at Pullman-Moscow Region Airport around 9:30 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Kohberger was arrested Friday in the Poconos after a nationwide manhunt.

Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility Wednesday morning, according to a jail official. He was placed in the custody of Pennsylvania State Police and transported to Idaho.

He waived extradition on Tuesday.

More regarding the investigation is expected to be released once Kohberger makes his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom.

Authorities in Indiana released new video of the first traffic stop involving Kohberger and his father on Dec. 15. They drove cross country from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip that was reportedly pre-planned.

Kohberger was pulled over for following a car too closely, twice in one day.

In the new video, Kohberger tells the deputy he is a Washington State University doctoral student and says a reported shootout between police and a gunman near the campus delayed their trip

What we know so far about Bryan Kohberger

At this time, we know Bryan Kohberger was a Ph.D. student at the Washington State University in Pullman, which is about a 10-minute drive from where the murders took place.

He received his associates degree in psychology at Northampton County Community College and completed his undergrad and graduate studies at DeSales University.

Kohberger was pulled over twice by Indiana State Police on Dec. 15 during his drive back to Pennsylvania with his father. Body camera footage of one of the incidents was released Tuesday.

He was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely" and was pulled over again later that day in Hancock County for the same issue, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.

He was traveling back to Pennsylvania with his father to celebrate the holidays with his family.

Monroe County chief public defender Jason LaBar shared a statement earlier this week on behalf of Kohberger's parents and two sisters, the family said they were praying for the families of the victims, and said they "have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies" in the investigation.

Adding that they, "Will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."