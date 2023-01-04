Bryan Kohberger left Pennsylvania jail Wednesday morning, jail official says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania man accused in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students is no longer being held at a Monroe County jail.

Bryan Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning, according to a jail official.

Kohberger is headed back to Idaho where he will face four first-degree murder charges and a felony burglary charge after waiving his extradition rights on Tuesday.

Little information has been released surrounding the evidence authorities have connecting Kohberger to the slayings, but an affidavit detailing the criminal complaint is expected to be unsealed after he appears before a Latah County judge.

Capt. Anthony Dahlinger, of the Moscow Police Department in Idaho, told The Associated Press on Saturday that authorities believe Kohberger was responsible for all four murders.

What we know so far about Bryan Kohberger

At this time, we know Bryan Kohberger was a Ph.D. student at the Washington State University in Pullman, which is about a 10-minute drive from where the murders took place.

He received his associates degree in psychology at Northampton County Community College and completed his undergrad and graduate studies at DeSales University.

Kohberger was pulled over twice by Indiana State Police on Dec. 15 during his drive back to Pennsylvania with his father. Body camera footage of one of the incidents was released Tuesday.

He was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely" and was pulled over again later that day in Hancock County for the same issue, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.

He was traveling back to Pennsylvania with his father to celebrate the holidays with his family.

Monroe County chief public defender Jason LaBar shared a statement earlier this week on behalf of Kohberger's parents and two sisters, the family said they were praying for the families of the victims, and said they "have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies" in the investigation.

Adding that they, "Will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."