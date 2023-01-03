Bryan Kohberger waives extradition during Monroe County hearing

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students, waived his extradition in a courtroom in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. He faces four charges of first-degree murder.

The hearing lasted 15 minutes after a lengthy colloquy from the judge.

BREAKING — A crowd has gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg following the extradition hearing for accused killer Bryan Kohberger. The Pennsylvania man waived extradition Tuesday afternoon following a brief hearing before a judge. pic.twitter.com/i43Pb6B7vr — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) January 3, 2023

Kohberger's family cried for most of the hearing. He will be surrendered to Idaho authorities within 10 calendar days.

Kohberger's public defender said his client is eager to get back to Idaho to be exonerated of the charges.

Kohberger arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning surrounded by heavily armed officers from the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

After a seven-week nationwide manhunt, Kohberger was arrested last week at his parents' house in Chestnuthill Township – about 2,500 miles away from the murder scene.

Once back in Idaho, Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, will face charges in the Nov. 13 murder of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Zana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, said the victims were attacked while they were sleeping.

Authorities said they cannot reveal any more information about the investigation until Kohberger faces a judge in Idaho.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this developing story.