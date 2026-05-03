Bruce Springsteen show at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia rescheduled due to Sixers, Flyers playoffs

The Boss is coming to Philadelphia, but now a few weeks later than originally planned.

Xfinity Mobile Arena announced Sunday that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. The Philly show was originally scheduled for Friday, May 8.

All tickets for the original date are valid for the rescheduled concert, which is now the last stop on the tour.

Springsteen kicked off the 2026 U.S. tour in March in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The final show was originally slated to be Washington, D.C. on May 27.

Official tickets and verified fan resale tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

The show is being moved because of the Sixers' and Flyers' playoff schedules, according to social media posts by the arena.

Following their Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics, the 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals and are scheduled to host the New York Knicks in Game 3 on Friday, May 8. Game 4 will be at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 10.

The Flyers, who sent the Pittsburgh Penguins packing in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, were shut out by the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of Round 2.

Games 3 and 4 will be played on Philadelphia on Thursday, May 7 and Saturday, May 9.